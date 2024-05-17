NITI Aayog Hails Land Titling Act, Says No Threat to Farmers' Land Ownership

Amid TDP’s misinformation campaign against the Land Titling Act, NITI Aayog has made a significant statement regarding the act. Describing the Land Titling Act as an outstanding initiative undertaken by the YSRCP government, NITI Aayog has stated that this law will guarantee that farmers will not face a scenario where their lands are seized or taken away from them instead it will provide more secure land rights to farmers while granting them complete ownership over their lands.

The Land Titling Act is aimed at strengthening land ownership management and making the registration of land easier. As the opposition party is trying to mislead the people about the Land Titling Act, Sakshi Deputy Input Editor Venkatesh had filed a Right to Information (RTI) application with the NITI Aayog seeking to know the Union Government’s stand on the act.

NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has provided this clarification after thoroughly examining all aspects of the act. The apex body’s response supports the statements made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy , who had assured farmers that they would gain complete rights over their land titles under this act.

In the run-up to the elections, the TDP-Janasena alliance had attempted to spread misinformation about the Land Titling Act, creating unnecessary doubts among the people. However, NITI Aayog's clarification has invalidated this propaganda campaign.

