Violence and Threats Involving TDP Members Continue Unabated

Eluru/Anantapur/Krishna: Post poll violence continues unabated in parts of Andhra Pradesh as TDP supporters keep attacking the people for voting in favour of the YSR Congress party. Violent attacks have been reported from Eluru, Nellore, Anantapur and Krishna districts on Thursday.

A TDP leader knocked down a woman with his tractor for exercising her franchise in favour of the ruling party. The incident occurred in Atkur village of Unguturu mandal in Krishna district. The victim identified as Sandhyarani sustained severe injuries on both the legs. The woman was shifted to Pinnamaneni hospital and a case was registered against the accused in Atkur police station.

Anantapur police have registered a case against the TDP leaders for indulging in riots in Tadipatri on the polling day. The case was registered against Tadipatri assembly candidate JC Ashmit Reddy and former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy including 526 others for indulging in violent attacks and stone pelting on the house of YSRCP MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy. Prabhakar Reddy has been charged with an attempt to murder case. The police have detained 55 people so far while the opposition leaders Ashmit and Prabhakar are evading the arrest.

In Nellore, Murali, the supporter of Kavali TDP MLA candidate Kavya Krishna Reddy, was seen thrashing people for not voting in favour of TDP despite taking money from him. He was also seen threatening people to return the money to the party candidate to avoid facing consequences. A video clip of Murali’s threatening call to recover the cash for vote is widely being shared on social media.

Tension gripped Eluru following the attack on a police station by the TDP leaders to rescue the party worker Taluru Rajasekhar who is charged with an attempt to murder case. TDP leader Chintamaneni Prabhakar led the mob of party supporters to attack a police station. Taluru had attempted to murder Ravi, son of gram panchayat president Sanjeev Rap at an election booth in Koppulavariduem on Monday.

Meanwhile, a YSRCP delegation is scheduled to call on Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer to complain about the series of violent attacks carried out by the TDP leaders on people of the state. The ruling party delegation led by state minister Botsa Satyanarayana will submit a representation to the Governor demanding severe action against the perpetrators of the post poll violence.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh CS, DGP to appear before ECI in Delhi over poll violence

