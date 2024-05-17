Watch: Namrata Shirodkar Leaves Fans in Awe with Fitness Dedication

Namrata Shirodkar, the former Miss India and Tollywood actress, recently shared a video from her intense home workout session on Instagram. The reel showcased glimpses of Shirodkar enjoying a heavy training routine in her lavish home gym. "Raising the bar, one rep at a time," read the caption.

Fans and followers flooded the comments, praising Shirodkar's dedication to maintaining her fitness levels. The former actress frequently posts updates about her life, including pictures with husband Mahesh Babu and kids Sitara and Gautam.

Although Shirodkar has not appeared in a major acting project since her marriage to Babu in 2005, she has maintained an active lifestyle. Last year, she shared a video performing hardcore exercises, sparking speculation about a potential return to acting. However, in a 2022 interview, she clarified that her husband prefers a "non-working wife."

While acting may not be on the cards, Shirodkar served as a producer alongside Mahesh Babu for the 2022 biographical film 'Major', which starred Adivi Sesh in the lead role.