Kannada superstar Darshan’s second wife Pavithra Gowda questioned in connection with fan’s murder case

Bengaluru, June 11 (IANS) Kannada superstar Darshan’s second wife, Pavithra Gowda, was questioned by the police on Tuesday in connection with the murder case of the actor’s fan, 33-year-old Renukaswamy.

Police sources stated that Pavithra Gowda is being questioned on charges of allegedly conspiring in the crime.

They said police have leads indicating that Pavithra Gowda was present when Darshan and his associates were allegedly attacking the victim.

Sources also said that after Renukaprasad died due to the grievous injuries inflicted allegedly by the actor and his henchmen, Darshan had beaten her up as well, saying that the trouble happened because of her.

The victim, Renukaprasad, used to post derogatory messages on Pavithra Gowda’s Instagram every time she used to put up her pictures with Darshan.

Following this, he was kidnapped from Chitradurga, brought to Bengaluru, and later tortured to death, allegedly by actor Darshan and his associates.

Meanwhile, advocate Narayanaswamy clarified that the actor has not been arrested yet.

“My client Darshan has just been called for the investigation of a murder case. Darshan is issuing a statement that he is in no way connected to the incident,” he stated.

Anil, another advocate who met the actor at the police station said, “Darshan has been implicated under IPC Section 302. We will know more details after he is produced before the court.”

Darshan is the son of the late veteran actor Tugudeepa Srinivas.

Following the untimely death of his father, Darshan started his career from scratch as a light boy and actor in soap operas.

Gradually, he established himself as a hero with his first movie ‘Majestic.’

In a few years, he established himself as a successful action hero.

At present, he is one of the most popular and sought-after heroes in the Kannada film industry.

Darshan has a massive following throughout the state but he often landed into controversies.

Darshan was jailed for assaulting his first wife, but after coming back from prison, his fan following surprisingly doubled, and he went on to become a superstar.

However, Darshan was recently seen with his first wife on social media and he was busy with his ambitious project ‘Devil.’

When everything seemed to be going in the right direction, Darshan landed in a major crisis with his alleged involvement in a murder case.

Darshan also produces and distributes films. He runs a mini zoo in Mysuru and has a passion for cars and bikes.

