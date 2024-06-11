Himanshu Bhau gang member apprehended in Delhi

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) A gangster of the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang has been arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Sahil Jain aka Chintu, a resident of the Uttam Nagar area, and previously found involved in 19 cases including extortion and under the Arms Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Amit Kaushik said that owing to a sudden increase in extortion calls to the businessmen in Delhi and its surrounding areas in the name of Himanshu Bhau and firing at the offices/homes of the victims who refused to pay up, a special drive was launched against activities of such gangs mainly operating from abroad.

"Concerted efforts made in this regard yielded results in arresting several such active gang members of Delhi-NCR. Further, police teams were deployed to collect intelligence about members of the Himanshu Bhau gang, involved in the incidents of threat, extortion and murders," he said.

The DCP said that it was also found that Himanshu Bhau is operating his gang from abroad and mobilising his associates to arrange arms, ammunition, and transport for his gang members.

“An input was received regarding one key member of Naveen Bali/Himanshu Bhau gang, namely Sahil Jain, who used to mediate between the victim and gangster for the extortion amount," he said. On June 4, the police managed to arrest Jain.

On his interrogation, it was found that gangster Rahul aka Kala, a close associate of Naveen Bali came out of jail recently and introduced accused Jain to Himanshu Bhau and directed him to remain in constant touch. Therefore, as per Himanshu Bhau’s directions, Jain used to mediate between victim and gangster. In a very short span of time, he became a very close associate of Himanshu Bhau," the DCP added.

