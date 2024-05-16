Namrata's Pic-Perfect Family Moment on Special Day

Namrata, an actor, and former beauty pageant winner took to Instagram on the occasion of International Day Of Families to share a photo with her husband and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu along with their kids.



Namrata's story on Instagram



This wholesome photo where all were in big smiles showcases the affection and endearment they have for each other. The couple have always shared glimpses of their personal life on social media. Their love story began when they were paired opposite each other in B Gopal's 'Vamsi'. They claim to have fallen in love at first sight but failed to confess it to each other. The story of 'Vamsi' was also a love story between the characters played by Mahesh and Namrata, it might have been a reel love story that turned real.

The couple later exchanged vows in 2005 and welcomed their first child Gautham in 2006 with their second child, Sitara in 2012.

Mahesh Babu is set to star in SS Rajamouli's tentatively titled SSMB29. The filming for the same is set to start in August or September. Mahesh Babu's previous work, 'Guntur Karam' thought it had great promotions and a good start at the box office, it failed to leave an impact on the critics and the audience