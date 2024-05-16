Varun Sandesh's 'Nindha' Teaser: A Thrilling Ride!

Talented hero Varun Sandesh is coming up with a unique thriller ‘Nindha’ which had its first look unveiled a few days ago to a good response. The movie directed and produced by Rajesh Jagannadham under the banner of The Fervent Indie Productions, unfolds Kandrakota Mystery. Today, the makers of the movie unveiled its teaser. Actor Naveen Chandra did the honours of launching the teaser. After launching the teaser, he wished the team all the luck.

The teaser opens with Thanikella Bharani uttering a thought-provoking dialogue: “Jeevithamlo Konni Sarlu Thappani Thelisinaa Cheyyaka Thappadu… (Sometimes in life you have to do something even if you know it's wrong…)”

The clip then introduces Varun Sandesh in a gloomy avatar. He is undergoing a traumatic situation due to some happenings in life. The video also introduces other characters. The narrative becomes much more interesting and we get to witness a thrilling ride through twists of truth and deceit.

The teaser doesn’t disclose the storyline, yet it makes a great impression. Rajesh Jagannadham cut the teaser fascinatingly, whereas Varun Sandesh came up with a brilliant performance.

Ramiz Naveeth’s camera work is notable, while Santhu Omkar’s re-recording complements the visuals. Anil Kumar is the editor.

The teaser has created inquisitiveness for the movie which is gearing up for its theatrical release.