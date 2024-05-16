Jagan Mohan Reddy confident of YSRCP retaining power with more seats than 2019 tally

Vijayawada, May 16 (IANS) Exuding confidence that YSR Congress Party will retain power, Andhra Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday claimed that the party will win more seats than it won in 2019.

Three days after the polling, the YSRCP chief visited the office of I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) here.

He lauded the services of I-PAC for YSRCP in the last one-and-half-years and told its representatives that the Party will create history this time winning a greater number of seats than it won last time.

In a meeting with the IPAC representatives, the Chief Minister told them that YSRCP landslide is certain in the just concluded elections and the results of June 4 will make the entire country stand up and look at Andhra Pradesh.

"We have won 151 Assembly and 22 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 and we will win more seats this time to provide a much better government," he said.

Stating that the services of the IPAC are invaluable, he said, the YSRCP government will significantly improve lives of people in the next five years. He said YSRCP's journey with IPAC will continue in future as well.

Polling for the 175-member Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state was held on Monday. More than 81 per cent voters cast their votes.

YSRCP is locked in a direct fight with the tripartite alliance of Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena and BJP.

