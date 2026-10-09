Comrade Kalyan Review: Sree Vishnu Impresses With His Comedy

Sree Vishnu’s latest Telugu film Comrade Kalyan was released in theatres on October 9, 2026. Directed by Janakiram Marella, the film blends comedy, romance and drama against the backdrop of the early 1990s. Mahima Nambiar plays the female lead, while the film also features Satya, Radhika Sarathkumar, Shine Tom Chacko and Upendra Limaye in important roles.

The story takes place in a village near the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border. Kalyan, played by Sree Vishnu, works as a theatre operator and becomes interested in Sitara, a young woman from Odisha. His attempts to win her heart lead to several funny situations and unexpected complications. The story also brings in a police and Naxal backdrop, adding tension to the comedy.

Sree Vishnu’s natural acting and comic timing are among the film’s major highlights. Satya adds more humour with his performance, while Sudharshan also contributes to the entertaining moments. The first half offers several comedy scenes, and the film includes family emotions along with romantic elements.

However, the film’s overall impact depends on how well its comedy and story connect with the audience. The mix of romance, humour and political elements gives the film a different setting from a regular comedy entertainer.

Comrade Kalyan is directed by Janakiram Marella and presented by Kona Venkat. Venkata Krishna Karnati and Seetha Karnati have produced the film, while Vijay Bulganin has composed the music.

Overall, the film offers Sree Vishnu’s familiar comedy style, with Satya emerging as one of the key attractions. Viewers who enjoy light-hearted Telugu entertainers may find some enjoyable moments in the film.