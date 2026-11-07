Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Four-Hour Makeup for Ramayana

Actresses often go through a lot of hard work to look perfect for a character on screen. Some roles require hours of makeup, hairstyling and special costumes. Actress Rakul Preet Singh recently shared her experience of playing Shurpanakha in the upcoming film Ramayana. She revealed that it took nearly four hours every day to get ready for the role.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and several other popular actors in important roles. Rakul Preet Singh plays Shurpanakha, a key character in the epic story. The actress recently shared some interesting details about her experience on the film through an Instagram post.

Rakul Preet Singh Shares Her Ramayana Experience

Rakul described playing Shurpanakha as a special journey in her acting career. She said that bringing the Ramayana, an important part of Indian culture, to the big screen on such a grand scale was an amazing experience.

The actress also thanked producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari for bringing this ambitious project to life. She praised their hard work and dedication to creating a film from India that could reach audiences across the world.

Four Hours of Makeup for Shurpanakha's Look

One detail from Rakul's post has caught everyone's attention. The actress revealed that the makeup, hair and costume teams spent around four hours every day preparing her look for the Shurpanakha character.

She also gave full credit to the team for the appreciation she has received for her appearance in the film. According to Rakul, the efforts of the makeup artists, hairstylists and costume designers helped create her look.

Her latest post has given fans a glimpse of the hard work that goes into bringing mythological characters to life on screen. Audiences are now curious to see more of Rakul's transformation as Shurpanakha in Ramayana.