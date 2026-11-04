CM Vijay Allows Six Theatre Shows for New Movie Releases

The Tamil film industry has received a major boost from the Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister Vijay. In a significant move, the government has relaxed restrictions on theatre screenings and allowed cinemas to screen up to six shows a day during the first week of a new movie's release.

Under the revised rules, theatres can operate shows between 6 AM and 2:30 AM. The decision is expected to benefit big-budget films and highly anticipated releases by giving audiences more opportunities to watch new movies during their opening week.

Tamil Nadu Government Removes Earlier Restrictions

In 2023, an unfortunate stampede occurred outside a theatre during the release of Ajith Kumar's film Thunivu. Following the incident, the Tamil Nadu government introduced restrictions on special early-morning screenings. The number of shows in theatres was limited to four per day.

However, the newly formed government under Chief Minister Vijay has now decided to relax these rules. The latest decision allows theatres to increase the number of screenings to six per day during the first seven days of a film's release.

The extended screening hours are also expected to help theatres manage audience demand, particularly when major stars release their movies.

Diwali Movie Releases to Benefit

The revised rules are likely to come as good news for filmmakers planning big releases during the Diwali season. Films such as Suriya's Seen, Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2 and Ramayana are among the upcoming movies expected to benefit from the additional screening opportunities, as mentioned in the announcement.

With more shows available, audiences may find it easier to book tickets, while theatres could also see improved ticket sales during the opening week.

Film Producers Welcome CM Vijay's Decision

The Tamil film industry has welcomed the government's move. Producers believe that allowing additional screenings will support theatrical business and help new releases reach a wider audience.

Several industry representatives have expressed their happiness over the decision and thanked Chief Minister Vijay for considering the industry's concerns. The move is being seen as a positive step towards supporting Tamil cinema, especially during major festival releases.