Shruti Haasan on Cosmetic Surgery: Why She Refuses to Hide It

Cosmetic procedures have been a topic of discussion in the film industry for several years. While some actresses have openly spoken about enhancing their appearances, many others have built successful careers without undergoing any cosmetic treatments. From legendary actress Savitri to contemporary star Sai Pallavi, the industry has witnessed several performers who earned recognition through their talent and screen presence rather than conventional beauty standards.

However, the pressure to maintain a certain appearance continues to exist in the entertainment industry. Some believe cosmetic enhancements help actresses stay competitive, while others argue that talent and acting skills should matter more than physical appearance. But is cosmetic surgery really necessary for a woman to make it big in films?

The debate has resurfaced following recent comments by actress Janhvi Kapoor, who spoke about her decision to undergo nose surgery and how her mother eventually came to understand her choice. Now, actress Shruti Haasan has also opened up about cosmetic enhancements, sharing her perspective on why she does not believe in hiding such personal decisions.

During her appearance on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s show Double Date, Shruti Haasan spoke candidly about cosmetic enhancements and the importance of being honest about personal choices.

“I grew up in front of the public, so denying something that people can clearly notice would be silly. Some people claim they have always looked the same, even when their appearance has changed recently. I don’t see the point of lying about it. But also, I don’t want to be a promoter of it,” she said.

Shruti made it clear that she has no objection to people choosing cosmetic procedures, as everyone has the right to make decisions about their own appearance. However, she does not wish to encourage others to undergo such treatments or present them as necessary.

Her remarks reflect her belief that cosmetic enhancements should remain a personal choice rather than a beauty standard that others are expected to follow.

The larger takeaway from Shruti’s statement is that cosmetic surgery should always be a matter of personal choice. Choosing to undergo a procedure is not wrong, just as choosing to embrace one's natural appearance is equally valid. The concern arises when cosmetic enhancements are portrayed as a requirement for actresses to achieve success in the film industry. An actress's talent, confidence and acting abilities should not be overshadowed by expectations about her appearance.

Apart from discussing cosmetic enhancements, Shruti also opened up about her relationship with alcohol. She revealed that she had stayed away from alcohol for eight years before returning to drinking. She added that she is now more mindful and careful about managing her habits.

On the professional front, Shruthi Hassan is set to appear in Aakasamlo Oka Tara, featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli. The film is directed by Pavan Sadineni.