India Changes Visa Rules for Foreigners: Check New Details

The Indian government has introduced major changes to its visa system to make travelling to the country easier for foreign nationals. The new rules are expected to encourage more international tourists, attract foreign investments and support overseas students who wish to study in India.

According to reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has reduced the number of major visa categories from 13 to 9. The number of sub-categories has also come down from 49 to 23. Along with these changes, visa application forms have been shortened by nearly 65 to 70 per cent, reducing the amount of paperwork required from applicants.

Under the revised system, foreigners can now apply under nine main visa categories: Business, Diplomatic, Work, Journalist, Medical, Official, Student, Visitor and Miscellaneous.

Tourist Visa Renamed as Visitor Visa

One of the important changes is the renaming of the Tourist Visa as the Visitor Visa. The new category covers several travel purposes, including holidays, business meetings, medical appointments, wellness programmes and mountaineering activities.

This change is expected to help international visitors who want to take part in different activities during a single trip to India. For example, a foreign national can combine sightseeing with medical consultations or cultural programmes without facing the difficulty of applying for separate visa categories.

Easier Visa Process for Business Travellers

The revised rules are also expected to benefit foreign professionals visiting India for short-term business activities. Several existing sub-categories have been combined to make the application process simpler.

This move could help international businesspeople attend meetings, explore investment opportunities and participate in professional activities with fewer formalities.

Foreign Students Get Long-Term Multiple-Entry Visas

International students planning to pursue their education in India will also benefit from the changes. Students enrolling through the Study in India portal can now receive multiple-entry student visas with a validity of up to five years.

This will make it easier for overseas students to travel between India and their home countries during their academic programmes.

Medical Travellers Get Easier Access

Foreign nationals visiting India for medical treatment and wellness services can also expect a simpler application process. The reduced paperwork and revised visa categories are intended to make medical travel more convenient.

India has become an important destination for international patients seeking different treatments and healthcare services. The latest changes could further support the country's medical tourism sector.

Another Major Change to India's Visa System

These latest reforms follow an earlier update introduced in October 2025, when the government reduced the number of main visa categories from 22 to 13.

With the latest reduction to nine categories, India is taking further steps to simplify its immigration process. The changes are expected to make visa applications easier and encourage more foreigners to visit, work, invest and study in the country.