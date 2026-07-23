July 24 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Many investors are searching to know whether the Indian stock market will remain closed on Friday, July 24, before making their trading plans. If you're planning to buy or sell shares tomorrow, here's the latest update.

Is the Stock Market Closed on July 24?

No. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are expected to remain open on Friday, July 24, as it is a regular trading day.

There are no nationwide festivals, public holidays, or special occasions scheduled on July 24 that would require the stock exchanges to suspend trading. Investors can expect all market activities to continue as usual.

Regular Trading Will Continue

Since July 24 is a normal working day, all market segments are expected to function according to their regular schedule. Trading will be available in:

Equity shares

Equity derivatives

Currency derivatives (as per exchange timings)

Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB)

Other exchange segments operating on their normal schedule

Trading hours are expected to remain unchanged.

Why Are Investors Looking for a Market Holiday?

Many traders check the stock market holiday calendar before every trading session, especially during festival periods or long weekends. However, July 24 is not included in the list of scheduled stock market holidays, making it a regular trading day for both NSE and BSE.

Should Investors Expect Any Closure?

As of now, there is no scheduled stock market holiday on July 24. Unless the NSE or BSE issues an unexpected notification, all trading activities are expected to continue without interruption.

Investors are advised to refer to the official holiday calendar published by the stock exchanges for information on future market holidays.

Overall, Friday, July 24, is a regular trading day, and both the NSE and BSE are expected to remain open for all normal trading activities.