July 24 Bank Holiday or not in India?

Customers planning to visit a bank on Friday, July 24, can do so without any concern in most parts of the country. Since the day does not coincide with any national festival, public holiday, or special observance, banks will remain open across India as per their regular working schedule.

Banks to Function Normally on July 24

July 24 falls on a regular working Friday, and the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar does not list it as a nationwide bank holiday. Branches of public sector, private sector, cooperative, and regional rural banks are expected to provide normal banking services throughout the day.

Customers can visit their nearest branches for cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque-related services, loan inquiries, account updates, and other banking transactions.

Any State-Wise Bank Holiday on July 24?

As of the RBI's holiday schedule, no state or Union Territory has a notified bank holiday on July 24, 2026. Banks are expected to remain open across all states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala, Gujarat, Odisha, Punjab, and others.

However, customers are advised to check with their local branch in case of any last-minute local administrative notifications.

Digital Banking Services Continue as Usual

Even on days when physical branches are closed, digital banking services remain available. On July 24, customers can continue using:

UPI

Mobile banking

Internet banking

ATMs

NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS services (as per normal schedules)

These services will operate without interruption.

Next Bank Holiday

The next nationwide weekend closure will be on Saturday, July 25, which is the fourth Saturday of the month, followed by Sunday, July 26. Banks across the country will remain closed on both days in accordance with RBI guidelines.

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