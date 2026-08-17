Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

Suriya’s latest family entertainer Vishwanath & Sons is continuing its impressive performance at the box office. Strong audience feedback and positive word of mouth have helped the film attract viewers, particularly across the Telugu-speaking states, where family audiences are turning up in good numbers.

The film was released with a worldwide break-even requirement of around Rs 200 crore. According to the reported figures, Vishwanath & Sons has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark globally by the end of Sunday. This means the movie has managed to cover nearly half of its break-even target during its opening weekend.

A major reason behind the film’s performance is the response from audiences. The movie has recorded encouraging occupancy over the weekend, while viewers have appreciated its emotional approach and family-oriented storyline. Suriya and Mamitha Baiju have also earned praise for their performances, with their chemistry and mature portrayals adding to the film’s appeal.

Director Venky Atluri’s storytelling has further helped the movie connect with the audience. The emotional elements and family drama appear to be working well, giving the film a strong foundation for its weekday run.

The absence of major competing releases is another positive factor for Vishwanath & Sons. With limited competition in the coming days, the film has a clear opportunity to continue attracting audiences and maintain its collections beyond the first weekend.

However, the real test begins on Monday. A strong hold on the first working day will indicate whether the film can sustain its momentum throughout the weekdays. If the collections remain steady, Vishwanath & Sons could make significant progress towards its Rs 200 crore worldwide break-even mark in the days ahead.