Telangana Groundwater Levels Drop Sharply Due to Low Rainfall

Telangana is witnessing a significant decline in groundwater levels due to insufficient rainfall, raising concerns about water availability in the coming months. According to the latest October report released by the Telangana Groundwater Department, groundwater levels have dropped considerably across Hyderabad and several other districts.

The department monitored groundwater levels through 107 piezometers across 46 mandals covering the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and surrounding municipal areas.

During the 2026–27 water year, these areas were expected to receive 729 mm of rainfall by October 31. However, only 484 mm was recorded, resulting in a rainfall deficit of 34%. Out of the 46 mandals, only six received normal rainfall.

Groundwater Levels Decline Across Telangana

The situation is concerning across the state, with the average groundwater level recorded at 8.28 metres below ground level. Compared to October 2025, groundwater levels have fallen by 3.86 metres.

Between June 1 and October 31, 2026, Telangana received 628 mm of rainfall against the normal average of 831 mm. This represents a rainfall shortage of 203 mm, or 24%.

Out of the state's 33 districts, only 11 recorded normal rainfall, while the remaining 22 districts experienced a rainfall deficit.

Vikarabad recorded the steepest groundwater decline at 7.37 metres, followed by Sangareddy at 6.67 metres, Medak at 6.66 metres, Rangareddy at 6.61 metres and Mahabubnagar at 6.57 metres.

Some areas have reported particularly deep groundwater levels. Medipally recorded groundwater at 28.41 metres below ground level, while the levels stood at 21.81 metres in Shankarpally and 19.32 metres in Hayathnagar.

Vikarabad Records Deepest Groundwater Levels

According to the district-wise average groundwater data, Vikarabad recorded the deepest groundwater level at 13.54 metres below ground level.

Sangareddy followed with 12.93 metres, while Rangareddy recorded 12.75 metres and Medchal registered 12.67 metres. Mahabubnagar reported 11.96 metres, Medak 11.48 metres and Hyderabad 11.10 metres.

In comparison, Jagtial recorded the shallowest groundwater level at 4.21 metres, followed by Khammam at 4.34 metres and Mahabubabad at 4.48 metres.

Rainwater Conservation Becomes Important

The continuous decline in groundwater levels highlights the need for better water management across Telangana. Experts have stressed the importance of taking preventive measures to improve groundwater availability.

Rainwater harvesting, restoration of lakes and ponds, construction of recharge pits and artificial groundwater recharge are among the key measures recommended to address the situation.

Controlling excessive borewell usage and encouraging water conservation practices are also essential to prevent further depletion.

With several districts experiencing below-normal rainfall, sustainable groundwater management will be crucial for meeting drinking water and agricultural requirements in the coming months.