Bigg Boss 8 Malayalam: Neha Fathima Love Story Creates Buzz

Love stories are quite common in Bigg Boss shows across different languages. While some contestants appear to develop relationships to gain attention, a few seem to form genuine connections inside the house. A similar incident has now become a major talking point in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8. However, this time, the story took an unexpected turn when a contestant's parents entered the show and took their daughter home.

Neha Fathima Proposes to Santosh Raj Inside Bigg Boss House

The eighth season of Bigg Boss Malayalam is currently being hosted by popular actor Mohanlal. Among the contestants, Neha Fathima has attracted attention because of her growing closeness with fellow contestant Santosh Raj, also known as Tashi.

Neha reportedly expressed her feelings for Santosh inside the house and even spoke about marrying him after getting their families' approval. Their relationship soon became one of the major highlights of the show.

The show's makers also appeared to give considerable importance to their growing bond, making their relationship a regular part of the episodes.

Neha's Parents Enter the Show and Take Her Home

The biggest twist came when Neha's parents reportedly decided to intervene after watching her relationship with Santosh on the live show. They entered the Bigg Boss house and became emotional while expressing their concerns.

The situation turned highly emotional as Neha's parents requested her to return home and eventually took her away from the house. With Neha, her parents and Santosh involved, the episode reportedly became an emotional moment for viewers.

Host Mohanlal also handled the situation as the contestants and audiences watched the unexpected developments.

Is the Bigg Boss Love Story Real or Scripted?

The incident has created considerable discussion on social media. While some viewers believe Neha and Santosh genuinely developed feelings for each other, others are questioning whether the entire episode was planned to increase the show's popularity.

There is also online speculation that Neha's parents opposed the relationship because Santosh Raj belongs to a Hindu family. However, this claim has not been independently confirmed, and the family's actual reasons should not be assumed.

Bigg Boss contestants developing romantic relationships is nothing new. Many such relationships have become popular in different versions of the reality show. However, a situation involving parents personally entering the house and taking their daughter away has attracted unusual attention.

Whether the incident was completely genuine or part of a planned television twist remains a topic of debate among viewers.