Dhanush and Sreeleela are coming together for their upcoming film Om. The movie is reportedly based on real-life incidents and is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sai Pallavi will be seen playing an IPS officer, while actress Renu Desai is also part of the film in an important role.

The shooting of Om has already been completed, and the film is scheduled to hit theatres on November 20. Ahead of its release, the makers organised a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad. During the event, Renu Desai shared some interesting details about how she became part of the project.

Renu Desai revealed that she received the offer to act in Om on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. She was at the Kamakhya Temple on the same day and felt very happy about the opportunity. She also said that the director selected her without conducting any audition. Expressing her gratitude, she thanked the director for trusting her with the role.

Speaking about herself, Renu Desai made some surprising comments. She said that she is currently 45 years old and joked that there is nothing more to expect from her appearance. She also admitted that she does not really know how to act, leaving the audience surprised by her humble remarks.

Renu Desai also spoke about working with veteran actor Mammootty. She said that she feels nervous even thinking about speaking in front of him because of his experience and stature.

She further thanked Dhanush for being patient with her during the film's shoot. Renu explained that she does not know Tamil and expressed her gratitude to the actor for forgiving her mistakes. She concluded her speech by thanking the director once again for giving her such a wonderful opportunity.

Her comments at the pre-release event have now become one of the interesting highlights of the film's promotions.