Balan – The Boy OTT Release: When and where to watch?

After earning praise during its theatrical release, the Malayalam emotional drama Balan – The Boy is now preparing for its digital premiere. The film impressed audiences with its touching story of a mother and son and went on to become a successful small-budget release at the box office.

Directed by Chidambaram, who gained nationwide recognition with Manjummel Boys, the film is backed by a story written by Jithu Madhavan, known for hit comedy entertainers like Romancham and Aavesham. The cast includes Farzana Palathingal, Adhi Seshan, Muhammad Jinan, Dolly June, and Tovino Thomas in important roles.

Released in theatres on June 19, the movie received positive reviews from both audiences and critics. Produced on an estimated budget of ₹18 crore, it collected more than ₹30 crore worldwide, making it one of the notable Malayalam successes of the year.

Following its successful theatrical run, Balan – The Boy will begin streaming on ZEE5 from July 31. The film will be available in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada, allowing viewers across India to watch the emotional drama. The streaming platform has also released the official trailer ahead of its digital debut.

What Is Balan – The Boy About?

The story follows a woman who is released from prison after serving time in a murder case. She starts a new life with her young son, frequently changing their identities while moving from one place to another in an effort to leave the past behind.

Just as life begins to settle down, another unexpected incident forces her into a situation that results in a second murder. She is arrested once again, leaving her son alone.

When the boy fails to return home, the police assume he is a missing child and take him to the station. However, because of the careful instructions given by his mother, he refuses to reveal his identity or address. Using his intelligence, he manages to escape from police custody.

The rest of the film follows the young boy's emotional journey as he searches for his mother while trying to survive on his own. The story also introduces Tovino Thomas, whose character plays an important role in shaping the events that follow.

Blending emotion, suspense, and family drama, Balan – The Boy promises to be an engaging watch for audiences when it arrives on OTT later this month.

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