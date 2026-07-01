Toxic Ladies & Ladies: Yash's Fun With Nayanthara, Kiara Advani & More

The makers of 'Toxic' have shifted the focus from its leading man to the women who drive the story by unveiling a new teaser titled 'Ladies & Ladies.' Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the upcoming gangster action drama introduces its impressive female ensemble through visually striking sequences, hinting that each character will play a significant role in the film's narrative.

The teaser opens with a thought-provoking narration about love, describing it as a force that can transform women into something both beautiful and dangerous. The dialogue immediately sets the tone for a story where emotions, power, and survival appear to go hand in hand.

Each leading actress is introduced with a distinctive look that reflects her personality. Nayanthara, who plays Ganga, makes a commanding entry riding a motorcycle, suggesting strength and authority. Kiara Advani's character, Nadia, is seen performing in a circus, presenting a graceful appearance that may conceal a more complex side.

Tara Sutaria, portraying Rebecca, exudes confidence as she takes charge inside a stylish bar, while Rukmini Vasanth, playing Melissa, appears armed with a gun, hinting at a fearless and action-packed role. Huma Qureshi steps into the role of Elizabeth, whose calm yet mysterious presence suggests she could be one of the most influential characters in the story.

Although the teaser includes brief glimpses of Yash, its primary focus remains on the women who seem to shape the film's world. The final moments feature an intense confrontation between Yash and several female fighters, reinforcing the idea that the women of Toxic are not merely supporting characters but formidable forces in their own right.

The teaser also stands out for its stylish presentation. Bright pink typography, bold visuals, and sleek production design give the film a unique identity, while the promo has been released in multiple languages to appeal to audiences across India.

Apart from its leading actresses, Toxic also features Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and several other actors in important supporting roles. Reports suggest that Yash will be seen in a dual role, reportedly portraying both a father and son.

Designed as an international-scale production, the film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. Hollywood action choreographer JJ Perry has worked on major stunt sequences, while acclaimed Indian action directors Anbariv have choreographed selected fight scenes. The music has been composed by Ravi Basrur, known for his blockbuster work in KGF and Salaar.

After multiple postponements, the makers have officially locked August 26, 2026, as the theatrical release date. Toxic will hit cinemas in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, with the latest teaser making it clear that the film's women will be at the heart of its action-packed story.