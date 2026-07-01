Rule of Fear Rules in AP: YS Jagan Slams Chandrababu

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the NDA coalition government in the state, alleging that its leaders were functioning with complete impunity and that the resulting breakdown of law and order had pushed Andhra Pradesh into a state of fear.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Jagan claimed that the "rule of law" in Andhra Pradesh had been replaced by the "rule of fear," with people increasingly losing faith in the police and the justice system.

'State Once Known for Welfare and Development'

Recalling his tenure as Chief Minister, Jagan said that just two years ago, Andhra Pradesh was being recognised for its welfare initiatives, developmental programmes, reforms in education, healthcare, agriculture, and governance.

"Today, after N. Chandrababu Naidu became Chief Minister, discussions revolve around the alleged 'Red Book' politics, custodial deaths, disappearances, broken promises under the Super Six and Super Seven schemes, lies, and attempts to divert public attention," he alleged.

He further claimed that people no longer believe they would receive justice from the police and that many are now afraid even to enter a police station.

'Justice and Dharma Have Gone Off Track'

Jagan accused the Chandrababu Naidu government of suppressing anyone who questions what he described as corruption, exploitation, and misgovernance.

"He behaves as though no one can question him. The cases of Gade Saikrishna and Kranti Kumar are examples of this," Jagan said.

He also referred to the cases involving Gangamma, a Dalit woman, Tirupatamma, and Kalavathi from Srikakulam, alleging that these incidents reflected the collapse of the state's legal and administrative systems.

According to Jagan, custodial deaths were taking place, bodies were allegedly being disposed of, and in some instances even the ashes were not returned to the victims' families.

"These shocking incidents are taking place just a short distance from the Chief Minister's residence, leaving the people of Andhra Pradesh stunned," he said.

Alleges Character Assassination of Critics

The former Chief Minister alleged that anyone questioning Chandrababu Naidu was being subjected to character assassination with the support of what he termed the "yellow media."

"They ask whether we support criminals, while launching counterattacks against anyone who raises questions. Chandrababu speaks, and the yellow media echoes him," he alleged.

Jagan questioned whether the Chief Minister and his political ally would openly declare that such alleged excesses would continue.

He also claimed that after public criticism over the Saikrishna case, the government changed its stand and displayed "crocodile tears."

Questions Delay in Sai Krishna Case

Jagan alleged that the Saikrishna case was deliberately suppressed for 46 days and questioned what action had been taken against those responsible.

"As Chief Minister, doesn't Chandrababu Naidu have a responsibility to explain this?" he asked.

Referring to the remand report, Jagan claimed it clearly showed attempts to shield senior officials.

He said the report stated that Saikrishna was taken into custody by the Task Force Police at Markapur and later handed over to the Krishnalanka Police Station.

"The Task Force functions under the Police Commissioner. Saikrishna was handed over on May 6. When his family approached the Commissioner on May 28 saying he had been detained but not produced before a court, no action was taken. They also complained to the Director General of Police, but that too was ignored," Jagan alleged.

He claimed that arrests in the case were made only after he personally visited the victim's family.

Raises Questions Over Kranti Kumar Case

Jagan also referred to the death of Dalit youth Kranti Kumar, claiming that before his death he had given a dying declaration naming Circle Inspector Nagaraju as responsible.

"He clearly stated that the CI was responsible for his death. Videos related to the case also went viral," Jagan said.

He alleged that the CI was being protected by the Police Commissioner, the Commissioner by the DGP, and the DGP by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

"This is proof that the entire system has collapsed. What political objective is Chandrababu trying to achieve through all this?" he asked.

Demands Preservation of CCTV Evidence

Jagan further alleged that attempts were being made to tamper with evidence in the Gade Saikrishna custodial death case.

He questioned what had happened to CCTV footage from the police station, the control room, and surveillance cameras installed at major junctions across Vijayawada.

"If the police station footage was deleted, what happened to the footage from the control room and city surveillance cameras? CCTV footage can reveal where the body was taken. Cloud servers preserve such footage for up to 90 days," he said.

Questioning the investigation, Jagan asked why the footage had not been seized and why the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was not pursuing this crucial line of inquiry.