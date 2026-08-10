Yash's Toxic Movie to Release on 2,000 Screens in the USA

Yash's highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is gearing up for a massive theatrical release in the USA. The film is expected to reach audiences across 2,000-plus screens, making it one of the widest releases for an Indian film in the American market.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is scheduled to hit theatres on August 26, 2026. The film will be released in multiple languages, including English, further expanding its reach among international audiences.

The movie features a strong ensemble cast, with Yash in the lead role alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is produced by KVN Productions, with music involving composers including Ravi Basrur.

The massive USA release highlights the growing anticipation surrounding Toxic, especially after its promotional material generated strong interest among Yash's fans. With a large international screen count, the film is aiming for a strong opening in the overseas market.

As the August 26 release date approaches, expectations are building for Yash's next big-screen outing after the success of the KGF franchise.