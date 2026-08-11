Chiyaan Vikram’s Gibbon Video Sparks Forest Department Probe

A social media video featuring Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram with a rare gibbon has sparked questions about the animal’s ownership and legal status. The short Instagram video showed the actor spending time with a young lar gibbon, including playing with and hugging the animal.

The video attracted attention online and was later removed from Instagram. However, by then, the matter had reportedly reached the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, which is now looking into the background of the animal and the documents related to its possession.

Why Is the Forest Department Investigating?

The main focus of the inquiry is reportedly the origin of the lar gibbon, its current owner and whether all the required permissions and documents are available.

According to reports, the animal may belong to businessman C.K. Ranganathan, who is reportedly the father-in-law of Vikram’s daughter, Akshita. It has also been reported that the gibbon was brought from Manipur to Erode in June.

However, these details have not yet been fully established by the authorities. The forest officials are expected to verify where the animal came from and how it was acquired.

What Makes the Lar Gibbon Special?

The lar gibbon, scientifically known as Hylobates lar, is a primate native to parts of Southeast Asia. It is considered a protected species and is listed under Appendix I of CITES, which provides the highest level of international protection for species threatened by international trade.

The species also comes under India's wildlife protection framework. As a result, authorities are examining whether the animal was acquired and kept in accordance with applicable wildlife regulations.

Officials are reportedly checking documents that could establish the animal’s origin and lawful possession. These may include relevant ownership records, permissions, import-related documents and wildlife clearances.

Viral Video Leads to Wildlife Questions

What initially appeared to be a casual celebrity social media post has now turned into a wider discussion about the private possession of protected wildlife.

Wildlife activists have reportedly expressed concern over the presence of a rare gibbon in a private setting. Questions have also been raised about whether the animal was legally acquired.

At present, however, there is no confirmed finding that the gibbon was illegally obtained. The authorities' investigation will determine whether the necessary legal requirements were followed.

Is Vikram Facing Any Action?

There is currently no official confirmation that Chiyaan Vikram himself has violated any wildlife law in connection with the video.

The known facts so far are that Vikram appeared in the Instagram reel with the gibbon and subsequently removed the post. The investigation is focused primarily on establishing the animal’s ownership, origin and documentation.

If the authorities find that the required permissions or records are missing, further action could follow according to the applicable wildlife regulations. The exact course of action, if any, will depend on the findings of the inquiry.

Vikram’s Latest Film Projects

On the professional front, Vikram was most recently seen in ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’, directed by S.U. Arun Kumar. The actor has also announced a new project with filmmaker Anand Shankar.

For now, however, it is the controversy surrounding the rare lar gibbon and the Forest Department's inquiry that has put Vikram in the spotlight.

Chiyaan Vikram + a cute little monkey = pure wholesome vibes! 😂🐒❤️ This is too adorable! 🫶✨ #ChiyaanVikram pic.twitter.com/Og9z2RzPAE — Kollywood Wire (@KollywoodWire) August 9, 2026

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor Set for Her Tamil OTT Debut with Kurathi