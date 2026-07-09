Samantha and Colours Swathi - Both Married Their Directors

Actress Colors Swathi, known for her television career and Telugu films, has surprised fans by announcing her marriage to filmmaker Srikanth Nagothi. The actress shared pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony on social media, making the happy news official.

Swathi was last seen in the 2023 Telugu film Month of Madhu, which was directed by Srikanth Nagothi. While the two never publicly spoke about their relationship, their bond reportedly grew during the making of the film. On July 8, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by close family members and friends.

Swathi's wedding has quickly become a major talking point in the Telugu film industry, with fans and celebrities congratulating the newlyweds.

Interestingly, Swathi is not the only actress who found love with a filmmaker. Actress Samantha also made headlines after marrying Raj Nidimoru, one half of the director duo Raj & DK, who directed the popular web series The Family Man 2. Samantha and Raj reportedly got married on December 1, 2025, making them another actress-director couple from the industry.

With Swathi marrying Srikanth Nagothi and Samantha beginning a new chapter with Raj Nidimoru, both actresses have found their life partners behind the camera. Their marriages have become widely discussed among fans, highlighting how professional collaborations sometimes grow into lifelong relationships.

As congratulatory messages continue to pour in, fans are wishing both couples a happy and successful journey ahead.

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