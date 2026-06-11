Will 'Peddi Reloaded' Arrive on OTT, Theatres, or Both?

Ram Charan's blockbuster film Peddi may soon get an extended version, creating excitement among fans. According to the latest reports, the makers are working on a new cut of the film titled Peddi Reloaded, which could include several additional scenes that were not part of the original theatrical version.

Actor Jagapathi Babu recently revealed that extra footage is being prepared and may be included in the film's OTT version. Reports suggest that new scenes featuring key characters and additional emotional moments could be added to enhance the overall experience.

There is also speculation that the extended version might not be limited to OTT alone. Some reports indicate that the makers are considering releasing the updated cut in theatres as well. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding a theatrical re-release.

Earlier reports had suggested that fresh scenes involving Ram Charan and Jagapathi Babu, along with an important flashback sequence, were being prepared for an updated version of the film. It remains unclear whether these scenes were removed earlier or are newly added content.

Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, has been performing strongly at the box office since its release. The film's post-theatrical streaming rights are with Netflix, though the OTT release date has not yet been announced.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for an official announcement from the makers regarding Peddi Reloaded and whether the extended version will be available in theatres, on OTT, or both.