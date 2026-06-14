Police Complaint Success Meet Held

The horror-action thriller Police Complaint, starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Naveen Chandra, Krishna Sai, and Ragini Dwivedi in lead roles, has received a positive response from audiences since its release on June 12. Produced by Balakrishna Maharana under the MSK Pramida Sri Films banner and directed by creative filmmaker Sanjeev Megoti, the film is successfully running in theatres and winning appreciation from moviegoers.

In view of the encouraging response from audiences across all sections, the film’s team organized grand success celebrations at the Hyderabad Film Chamber. The cast and crew marked the occasion by cutting a cake and celebrating the film’s achievement.

Speaking on the occasion, Producers Council Secretary Prasanna Kumar said that a controversy had emerged after the film’s team alleged that actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar did not participate in the movie’s promotional activities. Following her approach to the Producers Council, the issue was amicably resolved through the intervention of industry elders. He added that director Sanjeev Megoti apologized to Varalaxmi despite believing he had not committed any mistake. According to him, the director’s humility and patience played a significant role in the film’s eventual success. He also noted that the movie’s strong box-office performance is a positive sign for the industry.

Director Sanjeev Megoti said, “Following the advice of senior industry members such as Prasanna Kumar, I apologized to Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. However, I cannot say that all issues have been completely resolved. We went through a difficult controversy and finally reached a happy ending with the film’s success. Police Complaint is receiving an excellent response in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. The number of theatres screening the film has increased from the second day of release itself. As a director, writer, and music composer, this project is very special to me. The success belongs to every member of the team whose hard work made it possible. The tribute song dedicated to late superstar Krishna has received tremendous appreciation from audiences. It is extremely satisfying to see viewers leaving theatres with positive feedback.”

He further added, “We completed the film in just 45 days with 52 senior artists. The story is based on the unique concept of the ‘Chain Reaction of Karma’ and blends horror, thriller, and action elements. I sincerely thank every audience member who contributed to the success of this film.”

Hero Krishna Sai said, “The audience response has been overwhelming. Director Sanjeev Megoti has crafted the film brilliantly. Performing in the song that pays tribute to my favorite actor, Superstar Krishna, was a special experience. This is a wholesome entertainer that families can enjoy together.”

Actor Gemini Suresh said, “I am delighted to receive calls and messages from friends and audiences appreciating the film. It is a pleasure to be part of this project, and I thank director Sanjeev Megoti for giving me this opportunity.”

Actor Vijay Bhaskar stated, “I was impressed by the karma-based storyline. After Bathukamma, this is the film that has given me the greatest satisfaction as an actor. The police role I played is receiving excellent recognition from audiences.”

Distributor Raghavendra Reddy said, “We released the film alongside several big-budget movies. With positive word-of-mouth, Police Complaint is continuing its successful run in theatres.”

Producer Ghanta Srinivas added, “Every actor has done complete justice to their role. The audience’s appreciation is motivating us to achieve even greater success.”

Blending horror, action, comedy, romance, and thriller elements, Police Complaint is currently entertaining audiences and enjoying a successful theatrical run with positive reviews and strong audience support.