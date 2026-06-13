Obsession OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Horror Hit Online?

Not every successful movie needs a star-studded cast, a huge budget, or an expensive marketing campaign. The supernatural horror film Obsession has proved exactly that by becoming one of the biggest surprise hits of 2026.

Directed by Curry Barker, the low-budget horror movie has exceeded all expectations at the box office. Produced for less than $1 million, Obsession has attracted audiences around the world and continues to perform well in theatres. As a result, many fans are now eager to know when the film will be available online.

Obsession OTT and Digital Release Details

Reports suggest that Obsession was originally expected to release on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms in early June. However, due to its strong box office performance, the studio reportedly decided to postpone its digital debut.

According to industry reports, the film may now arrive on PVOD services around June 23 or later. However, the makers have not officially confirmed a release date. Viewers in India may have to wait longer for streaming platform details as the film continues to draw crowds to cinemas.

Small Budget, Massive Success

Written and directed by 26-year-old filmmaker Curry Barker, Obsession has become one of the most profitable movies of the year. The film was reportedly made on a budget of approximately $750,000, making its success even more remarkable.

Before its theatrical release, the movie premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival and received positive reactions from audiences and critics. The buzz surrounding the film reportedly encouraged Focus Features to acquire its distribution rights for around $15 million.

What Is Obsession About?

The story follows Bear, played by Michael Johnston, a lonely employee working at a music store. Bear has secret feelings for his co-worker Nikki, portrayed by Inde Navarrette.

In an attempt to win Nikki's heart, Bear uses a mysterious magical item called the One Wish Willow. The wish comes true, and Nikki falls deeply in love with him. However, what begins as a dream situation soon turns frightening as Nikki's affection grows into a dangerous obsession, leading to terrifying consequences.

With its unique story, strong word-of-mouth, and impressive box office run, Obsession has become one of the most talked-about horror films of 2026.

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