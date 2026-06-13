Natasha Singh As Reporter Sakshi in Hit & Run

Hit & Run, starring Sanjay RRao and Natasha Singh in the lead roles, is an upcoming crime thriller. Presented by Sri Urukunda Eeranna Swamy, the film is being produced by Satish Reddy Allam and K Shekar under the banners of Satish Reddy Allam Entertainment and Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Creations. Sai Krishna Sagar is directing the project. The recently released first-look poster featuring Sanjay RRao received an encouraging response from audiences. The poster, which hinted at the film’s intriguing concept, significantly raised expectations for the movie.

Today, actress Rakul Preet Singh has unveiled the first-look poster of the film’s female lead character. Natasha Singh will be seen playing the role of reporter Sakshi in Hit & Run. She gazes over her shoulder with an intriguing expression, while the intense red-and-black backdrop creates a gripping crime-thriller atmosphere. The torn-paper design, shattered car windshield, traffic signal, and investigation-board visuals subtly hint at a complex mystery and dangerous events linked to the story. Blending glamour with suspense, the poster suggests that Sakshi is a key figure in uncovering the truth behind Hit & Run, making her character both captivating and crucial to the narrative. The poster instantly grabs attention.

The makers are set to mesmerize audiences soon with the release of the film’s teaser. The music for Hit & Run is composed by Prince Henry, while D. Venkat Prabhu serves as the editor.