April 10 School Holiday or Not in India – Full Update

Students and parents across India are often keen to know whether schools will remain closed on a particular day. If you are wondering about April 10, 2026, here’s the latest update.

There is no official school holiday on April 10, 2026, and it will be observed as a regular working day for most schools across the country.

Schools to Function Normally

Since April 10 does not fall on any major festival, public holiday, or special occasion, schools in most states will remain open. Academic activities, exams, and regular classes are expected to continue without interruption.

State-wise Status

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, schools are likely to function as usual, unless any local administrative decision is taken.

In Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, April 10 is also a normal academic day with no scheduled holiday.

Schools in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh are expected to remain open as well.

At present, no state has announced a school holiday for April 10 due to festivals, elections, or weather-related conditions.

When Can Holidays Be Declared?

While April 10 is a working day, schools may occasionally declare holidays due to:

Local elections or administrative reasons

Extreme weather conditions such as heatwaves or heavy rains

Regional festivals specific to certain districts

Students are advised to check with their respective schools for any last-minute updates.

Final Word

To sum up, April 10, 2026, is not a school holiday in India. Schools across major states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, will remain open and follow their regular schedule.

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