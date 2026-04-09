Hansika Files Rs 2 Crore Defamation Suit Against Sister-in-law

Actor Hansika Motwani has moved a Mumbai Sessions court in connection with an ongoing family dispute, filing a Rs 2 crore defamation suit against her sister-in-law, Nancy James. Hansika filed the defamation suit seeking Rs 2 crore in damages for her reputation.

Filed through advocate Adnan Shaikh, the plea alleges that James made false and defamatory claims against Motwani on social media to evade repayment of an alleged ₹27 lakh loan.

According to the petition, James had borrowed the amount during her marriage to Motwani’s brother, Prashant Motwani, but failed to repay it despite repeated requests.

According to reports, Hansika has alleged that her reputation has been severely damaged by accusations of domestic violence made against her. The actor claims that Nancy James had repeatedly posted allegations on social media, accusing Hansika and her family of subjecting her to physical and mental harassment.

Denying the claims, Hansika has reportedly stated that the allegations are false and defamatory. She further alleged that the accusations were made with the intent to tarnish her public image and exert pressure for monetary gain.

The legal move comes after a series of social media posts by Nancy James in recent weeks, which brought the matter into the public domain. In her posts, Nancy had accused Hansika’s family of harassment, triggering widespread attention and debate.

Hansika, however, maintains that the claims are baseless and has sought legal recourse to protect her reputation. She has accused Nancy of attempting to extort money through what she describes as a targeted defamation campaign.

The matter is now before the court, and further proceedings are awaited.