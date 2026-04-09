Heroine's Divorce Rumours Spark Buzz in Film Industry

She is a well-known South Indian actress with a strong presence across multiple languages. She has been married for less than two years.

According to rumours, her marriage is going through a rough phase. The relationship reportedly became strained after she ventured into production, with her debut project turning out to be a disaster.

The couple’s differences are said to have widened following the film’s box-office performance. Sources suggest that all is not well between them, and they may be considering separation.

While such issues are not uncommon among newly married couples, it remains to be seen whether they will resolve their differences and save their marriage or take the drastic step of parting ways.