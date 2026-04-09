April 10 Stock Market Holiday or Not in India – Full Details

Investors and traders often keep a close eye on stock market holidays before planning their trades. If you are wondering whether the Indian stock market will remain closed on April 10, 2026, here’s the clear update.

As per the official trading calendar, April 10, 2026, is a regular working day, and both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange will remain open for trading.

No Stock Market Holiday on April 10

Unlike days that coincide with festivals or national holidays, April 10 does not fall under any listed stock market holiday in India. This means trading activities across all segments—including equity, derivatives, and currency—will function as usual.

Regular Trading Timings

On April 10, stock markets will operate during standard hours:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Normal trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Both retail and institutional investors can carry out transactions without any restrictions related to holidays.

Why It’s Important to Check Holidays

Stock market holidays can impact trading strategies, settlement cycles, and overall market activity. Since April 10 is a normal trading day, investors can plan buying or selling decisions without worrying about market closures.

Upcoming Holidays (General Reminder)

While April 10 is not a holiday, traders should keep an eye on upcoming festival-based closures, which are announced annually by exchanges like NSE and BSE.

Conclusion

To sum it up, there is no stock market holiday on April 10, 2026. Both NSE and BSE will remain fully operational, allowing investors to trade as usual. Always refer to the official exchange calendar to stay updated on market holidays and trading schedules.

Also read: 100 Crore Malayalam Films: Vaazha 2, Aadu 3, Lokah, Empuraan