Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Today at 3 PM: Check Details

Students in Karnataka are set to receive their much-awaited Class 12 results today. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will officially announce the 2nd PUC Results 2026 on April 9 at 3 PM.

Candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to view their scores and download the marks memo online once the results are declared.

Where to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026

Students can access their results through the official websites:

These portals will host the result link shortly after the announcement.

Details Required to Access Results

To check the results, students must keep the following information ready:

Registration Number

Selected stream or subject details

Entering accurate credentials is necessary to view and download the marks memo.

Steps to Download the Marks Memo

Follow these simple steps to check your result online:

Visit any of the official result websites

Click on the “2nd PUC Result 2026” link available on the homepage

Enter your registration number and choose your stream/subject

Submit the details

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save the provisional marks memo for future reference

Important Note for Students

The marks memo available online is provisional. Students must collect their original mark sheets and certificates from their respective schools after the official distribution.

Additional Information

Along with the results, students can also find details regarding passing criteria and the process for revaluation or rechecking of answer sheets on the official website.

Final Words

With the results set to be released today, students are advised to stay prepared with their login details to avoid last-minute delays. This marks an important milestone in their academic journey and will help shape their future education plans.

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