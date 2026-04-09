Friday OTT Releases: 10 New Movies and Shows to Watch This Week

Weekends today are less about theatre plans and more about finding the right show to stream. With so many options dropping every week, picking what to watch can feel overwhelming. Thankfully, this week’s OTT lineup brings a strong mix of action, comedy, romance, and thrillers—making it easier to find something that fits your mood.

Here’s a curated look at the latest releases you can add to your watchlist:

Big Releases Streaming This Week

The Boys Season 5 (April 8 – Amazon Prime Video)

The final chapter of this explosive superhero saga raises the stakes dramatically. With Homelander tightening control and chaos spreading, the team is divided and vulnerable. As new alliances form and old enemies return, the season promises a gripping and intense conclusion.

Hacks Season 5 (Streaming on JioHotstar)

The award-winning series returns for its final run, bringing Deborah Vance back into the spotlight. Set against the backdrop of Las Vegas, the story continues to explore her evolving relationship with Ava while balancing humour and emotional depth.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord (Streaming on JioHotstar)

Fans of the Star Wars universe get a new chapter focusing on Maul’s rise after The Clone Wars. Packed with action and new characters, the series expands the franchise’s darker side.

New Movies to Watch

Tu Yaa Main (April 10 – Netflix)

This survival drama blends romance with tension as two influencers find themselves trapped in a life-threatening situation involving a crocodile. Emotional conflict meets edge-of-the-seat suspense in this unusual storyline.

O Romeo (April 10 – Amazon Prime Video)

After an initial rental release, this romantic drama is now available for all subscribers. With layered storytelling and intense performances, the film explores modern relationships with a dramatic twist.

Thaai Kizhavi (April 10 – JioHotstar)

A major Tamil blockbuster, this film has already created strong buzz among audiences. With powerful performances and a gripping narrative, it is now reaching a wider audience through its digital release, including a Telugu version.

Comedy & Thriller Picks

Big Mistakes (April 9 – Netflix)

This dark comedy revolves around two siblings whose small-time plan goes horribly wrong, dragging them into the world of crime. The show balances humour and suspense in an unpredictable way.

Kaakkee Circus (April 10 – ZEE5)

A quirky Tamil series that mixes comedy with crime, following a bizarre case involving a thief and a jail. The story unfolds like a cat-and-mouse chase filled with twists and unexpected humour.

What Makes This Week Special?

This week’s OTT slate stands out for its variety—ranging from global franchises and final seasons to regional hits and experimental stories. Whether you’re into intense dramas, light-hearted comedies, or thrilling survival tales, there’s something new to explore.

Final Take

If you’ve been endlessly scrolling for something to watch, this weekend’s releases offer a solid mix of entertainment across genres and languages. From high-profile finales like The Boys to unique films like Tu Yaa Main, your watchlist is about to get a major upgrade.

Also read: 100 Crore Malayalam Films: Vaazha 2, Aadu 3, Lokah, Empuraan