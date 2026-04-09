100 Crore Malayalam Films: Vaazha 2, Aadu 3, Lokah, Empuraan

Malayalam cinema is scripting a new success story at the box office, with multiple films crossing the coveted ₹100 crore mark in quick succession. The latest entrants—Vaazha 2, Aadu 3, Lokah, and Empuraan—highlight the industry’s growing commercial strength and pan-India appeal.

Vaazha 2 has emerged as a major blockbuster, reportedly crossing ₹100 crore within just a week of its release, signaling strong audience pull and repeat value. Earlier, Aadu 3 had set the tone by comfortably entering the ₹100 crore club, continuing the franchise’s popularity.

Lokah, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, has gone a step further, with reports suggesting it crossed the ₹300 crore mark—underscoring the rising acceptance of female-led narratives in Malayalam cinema.

Meanwhile, Empuraan, one of the most anticipated big-budget ventures, has also joined the ₹100 crore league, further consolidating Mollywood’s position in the national box office landscape.

This streak of high-performing films reflects a broader transformation in Malayalam cinema. Backed by strong storytelling, technical finesse, and the expanding reach of OTT platforms, the industry is no longer confined to niche audiences. Instead, it is emerging as a major force, consistently delivering both critical acclaim and commercial success.