Rolex Watches Worth 18 Crore Spark Buzz at Hyderabad Airport

A recent incident at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport drew attention after customs officials intercepted a consignment of luxury watches during routine checks. The items, consisting of around 30 high-end pieces from Rolex, were estimated to be worth nearly ₹18 crore.

The watches were found in the baggage of two passengers who were en route to Mumbai. The luggage was flagged during the scanning process, prompting officials to stop the travelers for further questioning regarding the origin and legality of the goods.

Following the detention, authorities carried out a detailed examination of the documents related to the watches, including invoices and tax records. After a comprehensive review, officials confirmed that all duties had been properly paid and the required documentation was valid and in accordance with regulations.

With no violations detected, the customs department closed the case and allowed the passengers to proceed without further action.

Routine Checks and Compliance

Incidents like this highlight the strict screening procedures in place at major airports to prevent illegal transport of high-value goods. At the same time, the case also demonstrates that passengers carrying luxury items can avoid complications by ensuring full compliance with tax and documentation requirements.

Conclusion

While the initial seizure raised concerns over possible irregularities, the final outcome confirmed that the transport of the luxury watches was lawful. The swift verification process ensured that the matter was resolved without delay.

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