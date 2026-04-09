Telangana: Temperatures Cross 41°C

Scorching heat has tightened its grip across Telangana, making daily life increasingly difficult for residents. From as early as 9 AM until 5 PM, intense sunlight and rising temperatures are forcing people to stay indoors and avoid outdoor activities.

According to the India Meteorological Department, dry weather conditions are expected to persist over the next week due to the influence of two trough systems. The weather department has warned that temperatures are likely to rise further in the coming days.

Temperatures Soar Across Districts

On Wednesday, more than 20 districts in the state recorded temperatures above 41°C, prompting officials to issue an orange alert for several regions. The department has also indicated that temperatures may increase by another 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

Some of the highest temperatures recorded include:

Tirumalayapalem – 41.6°C

Dummugudem – 41.5°C

Neredugommu – 41.5°C

Mellacheruvu – 41.4°C

Palakurthi – 41.2°C

Sangem – 41.2°C

In Hyderabad, the temperature reached around 38°C, which is also above normal for this time of year.

Higher Than Last Year

Officials noted that temperatures recorded this season are significantly higher compared to the same period last year, indicating a stronger and earlier onset of summer conditions across the state.

Public Advisory

With the heatwave conditions intensifying, authorities have urged residents to take necessary precautions:

Avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Wear light and breathable clothing

Use protective gear like hats or umbrellas when outdoors

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