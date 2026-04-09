Raaka Movie First Look & Cast: Allu Arjun–Atlee Film with Deepika Padukone Creates Buzz

The much-awaited film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee, has officially grabbed attention after its title and first-look poster were revealed. The project, which was earlier referred to as AA22xA6, is now one of the most talked-about films in Indian cinema.

The title and poster were unveiled on April 8, 2026, marking Allu Arjun’s birthday. The first look showcases the actor in a fierce and intense avatar, with a rugged appearance that has instantly gone viral among fans. The makers had kept the title under strict secrecy, which added to the excitement around the announcement.

Raaka is being developed as a high-budget pan-India sci-fi action film. It also stars Deepika Padukone in a key role, making it a powerful collaboration between South and Bollywood industries. The film is backed by a major production house and is expected to be mounted on a grand scale with strong visuals and storytelling.

The movie marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee, raising expectations among fans. Reports suggest that the film could feature multiple roles for the lead actor and may explore unique concepts, possibly involving parallel storylines, though official details are still under wraps.

With a massive budget, cutting-edge VFX, and a strong star cast, Raaka is shaping up to be a big cinematic spectacle. The combination of Allu Arjun’s screen presence, Atlee’s commercial storytelling, and Deepika Padukone’s role has already created huge buzz.

Overall, Raaka is not just another film but a highly ambitious project that aims to deliver a larger-than-life experience to audiences across India.