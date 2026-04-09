Dacoit Makers Say No to Premieres Ahead of Release

The makers of Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh, have taken a surprising decision ahead of the film’s release by opting not to hold any premiere shows. This move has caught the attention of fans, especially at a time when premieres and paid previews have become common for big releases.

Dacoit, a romantic action drama featuring Mrunal Thakur, is set to hit theatres on April 10, 2026. The film has already generated good buzz with its trailer and promotional content, raising expectations among audiences.

Despite this hype, the makers have decided to stick to a traditional release strategy, skipping early premieres. Reports suggest that the team wants the audience to experience the film directly in theatres on release day, without any early reviews or leaks affecting the first-day response.

This decision is seen as a bold and confident move, especially when many films rely on premiere shows to build initial word-of-mouth. By avoiding premieres, the team aims to create a fresh and uniform viewing experience for all audiences.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit is described as an emotional action drama with a strong love and revenge angle. The film is expected to showcase a different side of Adivi Sesh, moving beyond his usual thriller roles.

Overall, the no-premiere strategy has added an extra layer of curiosity around Dacoit. It remains to be seen how this decision impacts the film’s opening and audience reception when it releases in theatres.