Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Date: Where to Watch Ranveer Singh Movie

The action-packed spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, featuring Ranveer Singh, continues to make waves at the box office after its grand theatrical release on March 19, 2026, with special paid previews held a day earlier. While the film is enjoying massive success in cinemas, many viewers are now waiting for its digital premiere.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie boasts a strong ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Gaurav Gera in important roles.

OTT Platform Details

Although the filmmakers have not formally announced the OTT release, early promotional material has hinted at the film’s digital destination. The presence of the JioHotstar logo in the first-look poster suggests that the movie is likely to stream on the platform after its theatrical run concludes.

In addition, the satellite rights have reportedly been secured by Star Gold. However, an official confirmation regarding both streaming and television premieres is still awaited.

For context, the first installment of the franchise is currently available on Netflix, giving audiences a chance to revisit the story before the sequel arrives online.

Expected OTT Release Timeline

There is no confirmed streaming date yet, but based on current industry trends, major films usually arrive on OTT platforms after a gap of around 6 to 8 weeks following their theatrical debut.

Given the strong box office performance of Dhurandhar 2, the makers may choose to extend its theatrical run before releasing it digitally. If this trend continues, the OTT premiere could take place later than expected.

Box Office Performance

The film has emerged as a massive commercial success since its release during the festive period of Ugadi and Gudi Padwa. Within just three weeks, it has achieved remarkable earnings:

India Collection: ₹1,041 crore

Worldwide Collection: ₹1,653.67 crore

These numbers highlight the film’s widespread popularity and strong audience response across markets.

Final Take

With its gripping storyline and star-studded cast, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has firmly established itself as one of the biggest hits of the year. While fans who missed it in theatres eagerly await its OTT release, all signs point toward a streaming debut on JioHotstar in the coming weeks. Until then, the film continues to dominate the big screen.

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