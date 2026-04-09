YSR Padayatra 23 Years Ago: YS Jagan's Emotional Post Going Viral

YSR Congress Party chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recalled the historic padayatra undertaken by his father, the late leader YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Today, April 9, 2026, marks 23 years since that landmark journey, which significantly altered the course of the state’s political landscape.

On the occasion, Jagan stated that the padayatra launched by YS Rajasekhara Reddy to share in the hardships of the people had “rewritten history.” He noted that the march, which began on April 9, 2003, under the scorching sun, instilled confidence among the people and gave them the assurance that “I am here for you.”

He also recalled how the people of the state stood firmly behind the yatra and ultimately made YS Rajasekhara Reddy the Chief Minister. Jagan highlighted that immediately after assuming office, YSR signed the file granting free electricity to farmers as his first decision, empowering them and offering a sense of security to the poor and weaker sections.

Further, Jagan emphasized that the reforms and welfare schemes introduced by YSR transformed the state’s socio-economic landscape. He said these initiatives created opportunities for poor children to become doctors, engineers, and civil servants. He also pointed out that YSR accelerated major irrigation and drinking water projects, including the Polavaram project, leaving behind an indelible legacy.

Marking 23 years of his father’s padayatra, Jagan stated in a tweet that his own journey would continue.