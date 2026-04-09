MAVIGUN Best Alternative to Amaravati

YSRCP has reiterated that Mavigun is the best and most practical alternative for Amaravati, and the coalition has been spreading falsehoods targeting political adversaries.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, former Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's proposal is widely accepted and has caught the imagination of the people. Unable to bear this, the coalition has been resorting to diversion tactics and spreading a smear campaign.

The Machilipatnam–Vijayawada–Guntur corridor has developed infrastructure such as a national highway, seaport, and airport, besides three existing cities, and can be a growth engine if the capital is set there.

Amaravati is a greenfield project where everything has to be developed from scratch, and Rs 2 lakh crore for its development is not feasible. The state cannot afford it.

Mavigun, on the other hand, comes at 10 percent of Amaravati's cost, and N. Chandrababu Naidu should explain why it should not be considered.

He has been trying to whip up communal passions by calling names.

Chandrababu has never won an election on his own and has always teamed up with others to fight elections.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on the other hand, has always fought electoral battles single-handedly and proved his leadership qualities.

Chandrababu, Nara Lokesh, and Pawan Kalyan are often staying outside the state, while our leader has always been here, whether in power or not, he said, condemning the false propaganda against the party leadership.