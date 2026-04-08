Complaint Against ABN News Channel: YSRCP Writes to NBDA, NWC

The YSRCP party has written to the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) seeking immediate action against ABN Andhra Jyothi for broadcasting derogatory and defamatory content against Women.

In his complaint, Lella Appi Reddy, MLC and State General Secretary of YSRCP, said the channel aired malicious and unverified content targeting former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the party. He stated that the broadcast was not fair journalism but a deliberate attempt to create hatred and mislead the public.

He pointed out that during a specific segment, the anchor used highly offensive language, calling YSRCP supporters “spineless,” and made insulting remarks that lowered the dignity and self-respect of Women.

YSRCP said the channel failed to verify facts, present balanced views, or provide an opportunity for response. This, it said, is a serious violation of journalistic ethics and the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Act.

The party also expressed concern that the content continues to remain online, increasing its harmful impact and spreading misinformation to a wider audience.

YSRCP has demanded strict action against the channel, its anchor, editor, and management. It also called for removal of the content and a public apology.

The party urged both NBDA and NCW to intervene and ensure accountability, stressing the need to uphold media responsibility, protect dignity, and maintain ethical standards in public communication.

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