Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on April 9?

Banks remained closed on April 9, 2026, in several parts of India due to ongoing assembly elections in key regions. States like Assam, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry observed a bank holiday as polling took place, allowing citizens to vote without any work-related interruptions.

The holiday applied to both public and private sector bank branches in these poll-bound areas. In addition to these regions, some other states such as Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura also saw bank closures in specific constituencies where elections or by-elections were being conducted.

However, digital banking services like UPI, mobile banking, and ATMs continued to function normally, ensuring that customers could still carry out essential transactions without visiting physical branches.

Election-related bank holidays are a common practice in India. The primary aim is to encourage voter participation by giving employees and the general public enough time to cast their votes. Along with banks, many government offices in these regions were also closed for the same reason.

Customers were advised to plan their bank visits in advance and rely on online banking services for urgent needs. Since bank holidays vary from state to state, checking local schedules beforehand is always recommended.

Overall, the April 9 bank holiday highlights how essential services are adjusted during elections to support smooth voting and ensure maximum public participation.