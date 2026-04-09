Bank Holiday April 9: Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Election Closures

As assembly elections take place across several states on April 9, 2026, many people are checking whether banks will remain open or closed on the day. While election-related closures are often expected, the official holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India does not include April 9 as a nationwide bank holiday.

Despite this, it is common practice for bank branches in polling areas to remain shut to facilitate voting. Therefore, customers in states where elections are being conducted may experience limited banking services at physical branches.

The Election Commission of India has scheduled assembly elections in states such as Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. In addition, bye-elections are being held in select constituencies of Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and Tripura. Due to these elections, bank operations in specific regions may be affected.

Although there is no official confirmation of a blanket bank holiday, local branches in polling constituencies are likely to remain closed or operate with reduced staff. Customers are advised to contact their respective bank branches to confirm the working status in their area.

It is important to note that digital banking services, including mobile banking apps, internet banking, and ATM services, will continue to function normally without any interruption.

Bank holidays in India are determined based on regional festivals, state-specific events, and official notifications. The Reserve Bank of India classifies holidays into categories such as those under the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays, and bank account closing days. Since these holidays differ from state to state, closures are not uniform across the country.

Customers should also remember that bank closures are not continuous nationwide and vary depending on local observances. For example, a holiday observed in one city may not apply to others.

In conclusion, while April 9, 2026, is not an officially declared nationwide bank holiday, bank branches in election-bound regions may remain closed. Checking with local branches in advance can help avoid inconvenience.