EPFO Warns Employees: Update PF Info or Face Problems Later

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued an important alert for employees who are changing jobs. The warning highlights the need to carefully check and update date of joining (DoJ) and date of exit (DoE) in your PF account to avoid future problems.

According to EPFO, even a small mistake in these dates can create serious issues. Incorrect details may affect your PF balance, pension eligibility, and withdrawal process. In some cases, claims can be delayed or even rejected due to mismatched records.

The date of joining shows when you started contributing to your PF, while the date of exit indicates when you left a job. These details are used to calculate your total service period, interest, and pension benefits. If they are missing or incorrect, it can lead to problems in transferring PF money or receiving retirement benefits.

EPFO has advised employees to log in to the UAN member portal and check their service history. If any error is found, it should be corrected immediately. The organisation has also made the process easier, allowing many users to update details online without much hassle.

Another important point is that employees must update their exit date after leaving a job. Without this update, PF transfer or withdrawal requests may not be processed.

Overall, EPFO’s message is clear: always keep your PF account details accurate. Checking and updating joining and exit dates on time can help avoid delays, protect your savings, and ensure smooth access to your PF and pension benefits in the future.