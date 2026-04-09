25-Year-old Indian-Origin Man Arrested in US for Gold Scam

The number of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) being implicated in crimes abroad—often driven by financial pressures—appears to be rising, with several such cases emerging in local media reports across countries.

In a recent incident in the United States, a 25-year-old Indian-origin man, identified as Nigam Bhatt, has been arrested for allegedly defrauding an elderly person in a gold scam. Bhatt, who was in the US on a work visa, has been booked on extortion charges and taken into custody for further trial.

According to reports, Bhatt is accused of targeting a senior citizen in Tangipahoa Parish and extorting thousands of dollars in gold. Authorities said he attempted to swindle more than $800,000 worth of gold from the victim before being apprehended.

Originally from Gujarat, Bhatt is a software engineer working for a multinational company in the US on an H-1B visa. He had completed his master’s degree and was residing in the country for employment.

Investigators revealed that his modus operandi involved contacting victims—primarily elderly individuals—and falsely informing them that their bank accounts and social security benefits had been frozen. He would then claim that the issue could only be resolved if they handed over gold, which he allegedly used to fund a lavish lifestyle.

Following multiple complaints of similar frauds in the area, local authorities launched an investigation and identified Bhatt as a key suspect orchestrating the scheme. Police arrested him on April 7 in Kentwood, just as he was allegedly about to execute another major scam.

Further investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the fraud and identify additional victims.