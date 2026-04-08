April 9 Bank Holiday or not in India?

If you are planning to visit a bank on April 9, 2026, here is an important update. As per the holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India, April 9 is a regular working day, and banks across most parts of India will remain open.

No Nationwide Bank Holiday on April 9

April 9, 2026, does not fall on any major festival, public occasion, or scheduled bank holiday. It is also not a weekend (second/fourth Saturday or Sunday). Therefore, bank branches will function normally across the country.

State-Wise Bank Holiday Status

Most States: Banks will remain open and operate as usual.

Election Areas (Limited Cases): In some regions where polling is being conducted, local authorities may declare a bank holiday in specific constituencies only. These are not statewide holidays and will apply only to select areas.

States like Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry are witnessing elections on April 9. In such places, banks in polling areas may remain closed to facilitate voting. However, this will not impact the entire state uniformly.

Banking Services on April 9

Since it is largely a working day:

Bank branches will remain open

Cash transactions, deposits, and withdrawals will be available

Cheque clearing and other services will function normally

In addition, online banking services like mobile apps, UPI, and internet banking will continue to operate without any interruption.

What Customers Should Do

Customers planning important banking work should:

Check with their local bank branch if they are in an election-affected area

Complete urgent tasks early in the day to avoid any inconvenience

Conclusion

To sum up, there is no nationwide bank holiday on April 9, 2026. Banks will remain open across India, except in a few polling locations where local holidays may be declared. For most customers, it will be a normal banking day.

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