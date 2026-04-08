Jagan Bats for Cost-Effective MAVIGUN

AP Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday (April 8) launched a sharp attack on TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, accusing his government of poor governance, unchecked corruption, and failing to act against rising crimes and offensive conduct targeting women.

Addressing party cadre in West Godavari district, Jagan alleged that individuals making derogatory remarks against women were being shielded by those in power. He specifically referred to a vernacular media owner for publishing “toxic and insulting content” that, he claimed, demeaned the family system and women. “Such behaviour was neither condemned by Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, nor Pawan Kalyan. Instead, it appears to have been encouraged,” he said.

He further alleged that certain political figures, including B.R. Naidu, continued to hold positions despite publicly disrespecting women. “Sensing the leadership’s silence, some MLAs and even aides of ministers have been targeting women. Complaints are ignored, and in some cases, victims themselves are booked. This reflects a disturbing, misogynistic trend within the ruling coalition,” he said, naming Jana Sena MLA Arava Sridhar and others.

‘Corruption, No Accountability’

Jagan accused the government of plunging the state into corruption with little transparency or accountability. “Chandrababu has presented his third budget, and only two remain. Midway through, I will begin my padayatra, and we will expose this government completely,” he said.

Questions Amaravati Push, Proposes Alternative

Criticising the Amaravati capital project, Jagan reiterated his opposition to what he described as an expensive and “self-serving” model. “The proposed capital requires nearly ₹2 lakh crore, while inflated contracts are being awarded at ₹14,000 per sq ft compared to ₹4,500 elsewhere in India. Part of the mobilisation advance is allegedly routed back as kickbacks,” he claimed.

He instead proposed a “Plan B” — a cluster-based capital model linking Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, and Guntur. “This 110-km corridor has a port, an international airport, and strong connectivity. It can be developed at just 10% of Amaravati’s projected cost and would be economically viable,” he said, referring to the concept as “MAVIGUN.”

Loan Burden and Welfare Claims

Defending his own tenure, Jagan said his government borrowed ₹3.31 lakh crore, of which ₹2.74 lakh crore was directly transferred to beneficiaries through DBT welfare schemes. In contrast, he alleged that the current government had borrowed ₹3.52 lakh crore in two years without clarity on utilisation.

“State revenues have declined, and funds are being diverted by mafias in sectors like liquor, sand, and minerals,” he alleged.

‘People Realising the Truth’

Jagan also accused the government of failing to deliver on its “Super Six” poll promises. “People across all sections—students, farmers, and women—now realise they were misled,” he said.

Calling it a “fight against evil forces,” Jagan asserted that his party would continue to stand with the people. “We are fighting for justice, and truth will prevail,” he added.